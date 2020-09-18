Machine Gun Kelly has a supportive girlfriend in Megan Fox. On Thursday, the rapper shared a cute video on Instagram of the two getting excited after hearing his song, "Bloody Valentine," on the radio for the first time.

MGK took the video of the couple riding in the car together as the song came on the radio. Fox wears sunglasses and smiles big as she throws up two peace signs while her boyfriend sings along.

"Just heard 'bloody valentine' on the radio for the first time!!! #TicketsToMyDownfall drops in 8 days 😬😬," MGK captioned the post, teasing his latest album.

Fox stars in MGK's music video for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped in May. The couple -- who met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass -- began dating after she split from Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to for almost a decade.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old MGK and 34-year-old Fox appear to be getting serious. Last month, he appeared on a segment of BuzzFeed Celeb's Thirst Tweets and responded to a fan who wanted to go on a date with him.

"I'm locked in already right now," he quickly responded. "No dates for me. Probably ever."

