Megan Fox Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly: 'Love of My Life'
Megan Fox Reacts to Being Called Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' at N…
'Euphoria’s Alanna Ubach Reacts to TikTok Fame and Being Called …
Will Smith Oscars Slap: Academy Says He Refused to Leave Ceremon…
Chris Rock Receiving ‘Extra Security’ at First Comedy Show Follo…
‘The Bubble’: Leslie Mann Jokes Husband Judd Apatow Is ‘Bossy’ o…
Watch Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse's Surprise 'Suite Life of Zac…
‘Serving the Hamptons’ Stars Reveal Restaurant's Biggest A-List …
GRAMMYs 2022: What to Expect From Music's Biggest Night
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About 'Father Stu' and Reveals When He’ll…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Storms Off Tell-All Set and Cries Over Usma…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Diane Kruger Clarifies ‘Troy’ Comments and Shares Hope for Kiern…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: What Happens Next
Clive Davis Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star-Studded Event (Ex…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationships With Each Other…
Oscars 2022: All the Must-See Moments!
Oscars Fashion 2022: Jessica Chastain, Tracee Ellis Ross, Timoth…
Craig Conover on Finding Himself and Finding Love With 'Teammate…
Megan Fox had sweet birthday wishes for the love of her life! On Saturday, the Jennifer’s Body actress wished her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, happy birthday with a sweet post.
“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you,” the actress wrote next to a photo of the “Emo Girl” rapper giving her a piggy back ride.
“*EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy 🙏🏼* The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”
She continued, “And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see. You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love Happy Birthday love of my life ❤️🩹.”
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, turned 32 on April 22. The rapper took to his respective Instagram page to celebrate his special day. “grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music,” the “Make Up Sex” rapper wrote.
Kelly started the photo carousel with a photo of him and Fox sitting next to each other, surrounded by pink floral arrangements and balloons. The post also featured the rapper and his daughter doing face mask, and Kelly playing with his new cat, Whiskey.
Kelly also got birthday love from his close friends. “Happy Birthday my brother!!! Till the wheels fall off 💨,” Travis Barker wrote. “hbd baby!,” friend and frequent collaborator Blackbear added.
Kelly and Fox, who announced their engagement in January, are busy planning their wedding on top of all of their other celebrations. In March, the “Forget Me Too” rapper told Ellen DeGeneres who he has in mind for the house band during their ceremony.
“Which boy band am I going to know the most songs of? For sure, *NSYNC,” he told the host during a round of Burning Questions. “Which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”
He added, “I remember I met them at the Billboard Awards. And they were stoked to meet me. I think I have a better chance at getting BTS.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Introduce Their Family's New Addition
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Want to Be Married 'Sooner Than Later'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Snuggle Up on a Romantic Getaway Following Engagement