Megan Fox Shares Sweet, Rare Photo of Son Journey

Even Megan Fox can't handle son Journey's cuteness!

The actress -- who very rarely shares photos of her three kids -- posted an adorable new snapshot of the 1-year-old to her Instagram feed on Friday.

"#mood," she captioned the pic, which shows Journey rocking a green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirt.

#mood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jun 29, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

Journey is Fox's youngest child with husband Brian Austin Green. The two filed for divorce in August 2015, but have since rekindled their relationship. They share two other sons, Bodhi, 4, and Noah, 5, whom Fox referred to her as her "babes" via Instagram last month.

Babes A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on May 5, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

Green also shares a 16-year-old son, Kassius, with General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil.

Hear more on how Fox and Green are making marriage work (and whether they'd like more kids!) in the video below.

