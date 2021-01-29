Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might be taking the next step in their relationship! The couple sparked engagement rumors on Thursday when Fox, 34, was spotted wearing a ring on that finger outside a hotel in New York City.

Wearing a black coat, blue mask, and pink cat ears, Fox's massive ring stole the show. Fox and Kelly, 30, are in town ahead of the latter's Saturday Night Live performance on Jan. 30.

ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

While the pair, who met last March and sparked dating rumors two months later, has yet to confirm the engagement news, a source told ET in December that Kelly "totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year."

However, the source noted that Fox "doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind."

In November, Fox filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children -- Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.

"[Fox] does what makes her happy in the moment and if the timing is right. Her divorce isn’t a thought either and wouldn’t hold her back from taking next steps with MGK," the source said. "Brian and Megan have both moved on and their children are aware of the situation on both sides and understand that life goes on."

Whether or not they're ready to take the next step, the source said that the couple has a "strong connection."

"MGK and Megan lean on each other emotionally and both understand one another because of their strong connection and because they are both parents," the source said of Fox's kids and Kelly's 12-year-old daughter, Casie.

"They both get it and it’s easy for them to empathize with each other whether it’s related to parenthood, their careers, etc," the source said. "MGK felt like he was going down a bad path before he met Megan and she has really helped him see things in a new light."

