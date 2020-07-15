Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Wednesday that she's recovering from serious injuries after a traumatic incident on Sunday, when she says she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets.

The 25-year-old rapper shared the news on her Instagram in order to refute inaccurate reports about her. She said she was never arrested over the incident, and was actually driven to the hospital by police officers.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," her message reads in part. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continues.

Megan captioned the message, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

ET reported on Monday that Tory Lanez was arrested over the weekend after an incident that involved Megan as well as another woman. ET confirmed the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony charge and released on $35,000 bond on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car. Police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. When they arrived, witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers reportedly tracked down the vehicle, finding Tory, Megan and another woman. ET has reached out to reps for Tory and Megan for comment.

