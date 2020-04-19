Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are cutting ties with four British tabloids: The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror. The pair announced on Sunday that they would no longer engage with the papers in letters reportedly sent to each outlet's editor. ET has reached out to Meghan and Harry's reps for comment.

Harry and Meghan clarified that their decision not to interact with the specified papers would be implemented by their communications teams in both the U.S. and the U.K. -- and that it was "not in any way a blanket policy for all media."

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie," the statement said.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print -- even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason," the statement continued. "When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded."

The statement said that Meghan and Harry have watched both people they know and complete strangers "have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue."

"There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society," the statement added.

Meghan and Harry announced last October that they were pursuing legal action against Associated Newspapers -- owners of The Daily Mail, MailOnline, Metro and more -- after the Mail on Sunday published a private, handwritten letter that Meghan wrote to her estranged father.

"As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world -- on every level -- we have never needed responsible media more," Harry said in an official statement at the time. "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences -- a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."

Harry and Meghan have since exited their roles as senior members of the royal family. They've now settled in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, and were recently spotted giving back to the community through their work with Project Angel Food.

