Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying strong together and giving back to their new city amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The cute couple were spotting showing some sweet, subtle PDA while delivering meals for Project Angel Food in Los Angeles on Friday.

Rocking protective face masks, per local coronavirus guidelines, and going low-key in casual wear and ballcaps, Harry and Meghan held hands as they walked through the streets while volunteering.

The former Suits star -- wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and green-grey pants -- looked up at her husband as they strolled. Harry, meanwhile, rocked work-appropriate blue jeans and a grey polo.

ET previously reported that Meghan and Harry have been working with Project Angel Food during the coronavirus outbreak. Friday's outing came after first delivering meals on Easter Sunday, and then again last Wednesday.

According to Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food's executive director, it was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who suggested that the organization needed volunteers and that they could participate.

"I went on one delivery with Harry and Meghan they were all about the client, all about service," Ayoub told ET via video chat on Thursday. "Yesterday we got a call from one of the clients saying, 'Was that who I thought it was?' because they're wearing their masks their wearing gloves they're very casually dressed."

Ayoub went on to say that Meghan and Harry weren't interested in promoting their charitable efforts, explaining, "They wanted to do it quietly and they did."

"I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population," Ayoub previously told ET. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."

The generous volunteer work comes at an important time for Project Angel Food -- which prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organization.

The charity currently serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000. The organization appreciates donations of any amount, which can be made here.

For more on the couple's philanthropic endeavors, see the video below.

