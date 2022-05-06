Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Turns 3: Prince William and Prince Charles Pay Tribute
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Home Video of Son Arch…
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Meetings With the…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put Their Love on Full Display at…
Prince Harry Says UK No Longer Feels Like Home After Brief Return
Prince Harry Gushes Over Fatherhood and Shares How He Talks to S…
Prince Harry Wants a Mediator to Improve Relationship With Princ…
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Message After Taping Final Epis…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death of Newbo…
Inside the Royals’ Easter Weekend and Harry & Meghan’s Return to…
CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Win Video of…
‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Melissa & Danny Reveal How …
Joe Jonas Recalls His First Big Live Performance Ahead of 'Becom…
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
‘Outer Range’ Sneak Peek: Watch Noah Reid Sing ‘Angel of the Mor…
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
Rob Kardashian Wants Daughter Dream to Feel ‘Secure and Safe’ Am…
BIBI on Her History-Making Coachella Performance (Exclusive)
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Kris Jenner Takes the Stand
'Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Darian Celebrates 16th Birthd…
The royal family is putting aside what differences they may have to celebrate Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's third birthday. On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest child turned another year older, and his relatives in the United Kingdom were quick to pay tribute to the toddler on social media.
Queen Elizabeth II's Instagram page posted a photo on her Story of Her Majesty and Prince Philip greeting Archie when he was just a baby. Also in the photo is Meghan, who is holding her son, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and Harry. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption reads.
As for Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, a photo was posted to his Instagram Stories that shows the Prince of Wales looking over at his grandson as a baby in the arms of Harry.
"Happy Birthday Archie!" reads the caption.
Even Prince William, who is still said to be at odds with Harry, and Kate Middleton posted a sweet tribute to their nephew.
"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd birthday today," read a message under a photo of the royal family posted to the couple's Instagram Story.
While Harry and Meghan, who live in Montecito, California, were just in the U.K. last month for the Invictus Games, it's only been reported that he visited Queen Elizabeth. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Harry is looking into using a mediator to mend his relationship with William.
"It was something that he had suggested to his father," Nicoll explained. "He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Harry revealed how he speaks to his son about his and William's late mother, Princess Diana. To see what he said, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Harry Shares How He Talks to Archie About 'Grandma Diana'
Prince Harry Says He's Making Sure the Queen Is 'Protected'
Prince Harry Reveals Daughter Lilibet Reached This Special Milestone
Related Gallery