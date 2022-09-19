Meghan Markle Cries, Wipes Away Tears at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Meghan Markle got emotional on Monday during the state funeral of her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Dressed in a black dress -- which she paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat, gloves, tights, and heels -- the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex appeared to wipe tears from her eyes during the service which took place at Westminster Abbey.
In one photo, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who is the wife of the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, appears to be about to comfort Meghan as the former actress has her head bowed down with her hand up to her face. Meghan paid tribute to Her Majesty by wearing the pearl and diamond drop earrings that the queen gifted her during their first solo outing together back in 2018.
Meghan looked somber as she arrived at the funeral separate from her husband, Prince Harry, who participated in the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey behind his grandmother's coffin. When Harry and Meghan reunited at the funeral, the two could be seen holding hands and walking together.
Despite Harry's ongoing rift with the royal family, he has been on hand to mourn the loss of his beloved grandmother since she died at age 96 on Sept. 8. "We know that despite the problems that he had with his brother and his father, he remained very close to the queen right up until her death and he will be absolutely devastated by the loss," Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "He left Balmoral at 8:30 probably just after a very quick breakfast this morning."
Following news of the queen's death, Harry penned a beautiful tribute to his grandmother which was published on his Archewell website.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry said. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"
"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he continued. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over."
