Meghan Markle Is All Smiles While Out and About in West Hollywood

Meghan Markle looked quite chic while smiling ear to ear during an outing Wednesday in West Hollywood.
The Duchess of Sussex spent International Women's Day having brunch at the Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre. She carried a $5,600 stitch bag from Chanel, while sporting a black Max Mara cashmere coat and Valentino slides. According to Hello! magazine, Meghan celebrated the women of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based organization that "transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support and programs that equip women to become great mothers."
The Daily Mail reported that, after indulging on some tasty bites, Meghan hopped into a waiting SUV and headed back to her home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California.
The outing came hours after a spokesperson for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, confirmed to ET that the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened during a home ceremony in Montecito last week.
"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the spokesperson shared.
On Thursday, the titles of Harry and Meghan's kids became royally official when the royal family's official website listed Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as a prince and princess, respectively.
The change is visible on the website page listing the line of succession for the British throne. First behind King Charles III is his eldest son, Prince William, followed by William's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Next in line is Harry, with Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex right behind.
The change to Archie and Lilibet's titles comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. When the late monarch was alive, Archie and Lilibet did not get titles because they were not the heirs to someone in the immediate line of succession. When she died, though, that all changed.
