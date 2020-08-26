Meghan Markle couldn't be prouder of the example her "feminist" husband, Prince Harry, is setting for their 1-year-old son, Archie. The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Gloria Steinem for a backyard chat for MAKERS Women, where she shared her and Harry's views on being a feminist.

"As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers," the former Suits star said.

"Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy," Steinem replied, with Meghan adding, "Like my husband! I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that.’"

"But you need that. And I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," Meghan continued. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Steinem then remarked that Harry is "a nurturing father," and added how important that is. "Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing," she noted.

"I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that," Meghan said.

ET learned on Tuesday that their discussion was shot last weekend in Santa Barbara. In the video, the women laugh together, but also tackle important issues, like the power of voting.

Meghan has recently participated in a number of panels and discussions about voting and women's rights. As royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET, there's a lot of talk about what the Sussexes are currently working on.

"There is a lot of speculation that they're pitching TV programs about civil rights, about feminism, about Black Lives Matter. I think it's absolutely to be expected that the programs they are going to be making are about the issues they are going to be talking about and campaigning for," she says. "I'm not convinced that we're going to see either of them in front of the camera. In fact, I'm told from a member of their team that their focus is very much on driving these projects, on producing them and being behind the creative rather than in front of the camera."

"That's not to say we won't see Meghan and Harry in front of the cameras," she notes. "Clearly we are going to, but when it comes to these programs that they want to make I think they see themselves very much being on the other side of the lens."

Nicholl also touched on their plans to visit the royal family in England, with her believing it's not very likely that Prince Charles, or Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be paying a visit to the U.S. to see Meghan and Harry at their new Santa Barbara home.

"I think, inevitably, there is going to be a family meeting at some point. The Sussexes have considered coming back [to the U.K. in the] summer or early autumn. That's clearly having to be pushed back because of COVID," Nicholl relays. "I think it's probably not at the point where they're going to have a cozy Christmas day lunch together. I would expect the end of the year is probably going to be an opportunity for the Sussexes, perhaps, to come back home and spend some time with the extended [family] …I think it is likely that towards the latter part of the year, work permitting, COVID permitting."

"I do think the Sussexes will be looking to come back to the U.K." she continues. "They still have a home here... I think that's probably a far more likely scenario, that the Sussexes will come over here and visit the royal family rather than the royals traveling out to America."

