Meghan Markle is not afraid of speaking her truth.

A new preview for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special was released on Wednesday, which shows Oprah Winfrey asking the Duchess of Sussex how she feels about having the Palace hear her speak her and Prince Harry's truth.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan replies. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there's a lot that's been lost already."

Meghan and Harry will sit down with Oprah on Sunday for an intimate, wide-ranging, "no topic off limits" conversation. Meghan will first chat with Oprah about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, her marriage, motherhood, philanthropic endeavors and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

The two will then be joined by Harry and speak about their decision to move to the U.S., their future and expanding their family. This marks the couple's first sit-down televised interview since their engagement.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Wednesday, that the upcoming sit down is causing some concern among the royal family.

"Clearly this interview comes at a very difficult time for the royal family," Nicholl said, noting Prince Philip's current health issues and adding that amid all these stories regarding their family that "they are much more concerned with the more serious matter which is the health of the Duke of Edinburgh who is seriously ill in hospital."

She added that "some royal commentators and experts believe that this interview should be rescheduled and aired at a less sensitive time for the royal family...The timing really couldn't be any worse for the royal family. This interview is coming at such a difficult time."

The new promo also comes after Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family spoke out following a new article published by The Times this week that claims Meghan bullied her royal aides and made them cry. The outlet reported that she faced a bully complaint at Kensington Palace, claiming she "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," the statement continued. "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Hear more on the situation in the video above.

