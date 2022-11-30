Meghan Markle Speaks at Indianapolis Conference Ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston Visit
Meghan Markle is speaking out about her roles as a woman, wife, mother and podcaster. On Tuesday, ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming trip to the U.S., the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave a speech at an Indianapolis conference, "The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan."
Meghan, wearing a green dress, a dark coat and purple heels, arrived to the event via private plane just minutes before she was due to give her speech. She was not accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, or their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.
After making her way to the downtown Indianapolis hotel where the event was being held, Meghan spoke to the crowd about how proud she is to be a woman, a mother and a wife. The one-time Suits star also told the attendees that she's found her voice thanks to her Archetypes podcast. While Meghan expressed her pride for her husband and mentioned her support for the military, she did not mention the royal family during her speech.
In total, Meghan spent about three hours at the media-free event, at which a 10-person table cost $5,000.
Meghan's appearance came days ahead of William and Kate's upcoming visit to the States. A source recently told ET that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no plans to see Meghan and Harry while in Boston, Massachusetts, for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
The news that the two royal couples won't cross paths in the U.S. follows royal expert Katie Nicholl's October interview with ET, in which she discussed the ongoing rift between the brothers.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor... [but] William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left," Nicholl said of Harry and Meghan's decision to stop serving as senior members of the royal family.
