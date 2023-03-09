Meghan Markle looked like a million bucks while out and about in West Hollywood. Well, more like approximately $12,500.

The Duchess of Sussex looked quite chick and smiled ear to ear as she was spotted leaving brunch at the Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre on Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day. Meghan, 41, oozed luxury while sporting Valentino slides ($770), a black Max Mara cashmere coat ($6,000), a stitch bag from Chanel ($5,600) and Valentino sunglasses ($200).

Meghan celebrated the women of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based organization that "transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support and programs that equip women to become great mothers." She and her staff paid a visit to the organization, where Meghan and her staff created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted a lunch and made a donation to the organization.

The Daily Mail reported that, after indulging on some tasty bites, Meghan hopped into a waiting SUV and headed back to her home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California.

The outing came hours after a spokesperson for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, confirmed to ET that the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened during a home ceremony in Montecito last week.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the spokesperson shared.

On Thursday, the titles of Harry and Meghan's kids became royally official when the royal family's official website listed Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as a prince and princess, respectively.

The change is visible on the website page listing the line of succession for the British throne. First behind King Charles III is his eldest son, Prince William, followed by William's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Next in line is Harry, with Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex right behind.

The change to Archie and Lilibet's titles comes in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. When the late monarch was alive, Archie and Lilibet did not get titles because they were not the heirs to someone in the immediate line of succession. When she died, though, that all changed.

