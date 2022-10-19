Meghan Markle Talks Son Archie's Favorite TV Shows and How She'd Feel If Her Kids Got Into Acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, knows his TV! In her latest interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess of Sussex reveals her 3-year-old's favorite things to watch include a Disney Junior hit and one of the classics.
"Archie, he’s loved Octonauts for a really long time," she tells the magazine in a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot. "It’s amazing because he’s getting into more throwback shows like Magic School Bus. Who would have thought? He thinks it’s great. So that’s been pretty fun to see it again through his eyes."
"And StoryBots, it’s fantastic," she adds. "It’s such great educational programing for kids. It’s great, fun, so many good songs."
The former actress also wasn’t ashamed to admit that she jams out to some StoryBots songs.
“And I’ve become that mom where I'm like sitting around with friends and I start singing," she quips before jumping into singing the "Tyrannosaurus Rex" song. "I'm like ‘what am I singing? Oh My God, I’m singing StoryBots. I am not singing Beyoncé in that moment. I’m singing StoryBots.’"
Meghan shared that, after the kids go to bed and 10 minutes of Wordle and Duolingo have been played, she and Harry are like everyone else when it’s time to find something to watch.
"I think we’re like most people where you do endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you don’t watch anything," she shares. "No but there’s some incredible shows on at the moment and I think watching some really great storytelling, there’s nothing like it. So, I would say White Lotus is a pretty good example of that."
Meghan gave up her career in television in 2018 -- shortly after she began her relationship with Harry -- after appearing on over 100 episodes of USA's Suits. However, the duchess admitted that she wouldn’t discourage her children from pursing a career in Hollywood.
"I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy," she tells the publication. "They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multi-dimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."
