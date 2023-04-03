Meghan Markle To be Honored With 2023 Woman of Vision Award
The honors keep on coming for Meghan Markle. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been announced as one of the honorees for the 2023 Women of Vison Award. Markle will be recognized for her for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.
She will be presented with the award by Gloria Steinem, her friend and co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation.
In addition to Markle, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, and LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, will be honored during the ceremony.
"We are thrilled to announce this year's honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power," Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said in a statement. "Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world."
The ceremony will take place May 16 in New York City.
Markle's honor comes on the heels of another prize. Last month, the Suits star was listed as one of the recipients of the 2023 Gracie Awards. The duchess -- who was recognized for her headline-making podcast, Archetypes -- is in esteemed company, winning along with fellow stars including Christina Applegate, Ava DuVernay, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried and many more content creators spanning radio, television and digital.
