An alleged email that Meghan Markle sent to a royal aide about a tabloid story involving her and Kate Middleton has surfaced.

In a story written by royal biographer Omid Scobie and published by Harper's Bazaar this week, the co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family claims that Meghan directly asked the institution to help put rumors to rest over a 2018 allegation. At the time, British tabloids claimed that Meghan made Kate cry during a dress fitting ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry. But Meghan alleged in her explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey last weekend that "the reverse" actually happened.

"Though the palace knew the claims were untrue (and that it was, in fact, Kate who made Meghan cry), Meghan was repeatedly told that it would not be possible to set the record straight, despite it being a story that fed into a stereotype-laden narrative," Scobie writes. "Other royal family members were often afforded more sympathetic support when it came to dealing with inaccurate press ... but both Harry and Meghan felt they did not have access to this same privilege."

"The couple's exasperation came to a head in January 2020," he continues, "when Kensington Palace urgently requested that Prince Harry cosign a statement against an 'offensive' newspaper report stating Prince William 'constantly bullied' the Sussexes before their decision to step away."

Scobie adds that, according to a source, this is the email Meghan sent to a royal aide:

"Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]."

Meghan's suggestion was allegedly "ignored," Scobie writes, adding that Meghan was told that "The Duchess of Cambridge should never be dragged into idle gossip."

Speaking to ET earlier this week, royal expert Katie Nicholl addressed Prince William's recent remarks following the Oprah interview, and why he was being so protective of Kate.

"It was no secret, of course, that William and Harry had fallen out. Harry himself said they were on different paths," she said. "But I think what has really upset William is Kate being dragged into the interview. Meghan revealing what actually happened over that bridesmaid dress fitting ... I think this argument obviously happened behind closed doors, and has been dragged back up. The duchess being involved has really upset William. He is very, very protective of Kate."



"I think the duchess will also be very upset and disappointed to be dragged in," she continued. "Meghan was very generous about Kate. She said she was a good person, and she did not go into a huge amount of detail, but she did bring [the situation] all back up. I think for Kate, who has always been very discreet, you don't hear about her having brawls or falling outs with people. Behind the scenes, I know Kate really has tried to be a peacemaker, and certainly tried to get the brother's back on an even keel. So I think she was definitely upset that she was being pulled into this."

