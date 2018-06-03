Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Is Engaged, Reports Say

Trevor Engelson, best known as the ex-husband of now-Duchess Meghan Markle, is reportedly engaged again.

According to multiple reports, Engelson, 41, announced his engagement to Tracey Kurland on his private Instagram account on Saturday. He proposed to her in Napa, California, posting a picture of the two together with her sporting a huge diamond ring.

“Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!” he captioned the photo.

Engelson, 41, is a Hollywood film producer and manager, who started dating Markle in 2004. The couple married in 2011 and divorced two years later. Kurland is a dietitian who works in Los Angeles. The couple has reportedly been dating for about three years.

When they married, Markle was still an up-and-coming actor, who scored a starring role on the television show Suits. It was a role she kept right up until the royal wedding, when she bowed out of the series -- with an on-screen wedding, naturally. Three years after she divorced Engelson, she was romantically linked with Prince Harry.

Engelson has apparently taken it all in stride. Last year, he even talked about developing a comedy series about a man who shares custody of his children with an ex-wife who happens to marry into the British royal family.

Congratulations to Engelson and Kurland!

