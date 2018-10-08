MTV International is capitalizing on Royal fever with their new show The Royal World, and they've reached across the pond to bring one of Meghan Markle's American kin to the show.

Tyler Dooley, Meghan's nephew, is joining a cast of English royals and aristocrats who will come together for one summer in the English countryside to live like the monarchs and super elite all while cameras are rolling.

Tyler, who is the only cast member from America, is the son of Meghan's former step-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. He was one of the few members on Meghan's father's side of the family who didn't badmouth the Duchess ahead of the royal wedding in an attempt to cash in on their connection.

Instead, Tyler found a more creative way to cash in: legal cannabis. Living in Oregon, Meghan's industrious nephew opened his own cannabis business called Royally Grown.

Tyler created a marijuana strain specifically in honor of his aunt called "Meghan Sparkle," which Tyler reportedly touted with the slogan, "for a Royal wedding, a royal weed." Tyler runs the business with his mother, Tracy Dooley, who is Thomas Jr.'s ex-wife.

Among the other cast members to sign on for the reality series are Archie Manners (a ‘poshologist’ and master of ceremonies), Triple Baroness Jessica Heydel, Adeniyi Obafemi Olopade, Count Michael Zadie Campbell and his brother, Count Dimitri ‘Dima’ Ziadie Campbell.

Also included in the cast are Lady Camilla Beresford, Zara Zoffany Farida Sassoon-Munns, Daniel MacLaurin, Sienna Rose Myson and, of course, Marquess Maria Gabriella Diana, the daughter of an Italian nobleman.

The Royal World premieres Nov. 7 on MTV.

