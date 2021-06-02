Meghan Trainor Recalls Son Riley's 'Terrifying' Breathing Issues After Birth
Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor Shares the Keys to Her Glow Up!
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
Royal Family Has Begun ‘Healing This Rift’ After Prince Philip’s…
Meghan Markle Celebrates Mother's Day By Helping Unhoused Pregna…
Christie Brinkley’s Daughters Reveal What Would Surprise People …
Kylie Jenner Gets Into Playful Water Balloon Fight With Travis S…
'iCarly' Revival Sets Premiere Date on Paramount+! See the Cast …
'iCarly' Reboot Star Laci Mosley Speaks Out After Racist Comment…
Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Wish Archie a Happy Birt…
Watch the Red-Band Trailer for Hulu's Teen Comedy 'Plan B' (Excl…
Bethenny Frankel Leaves 'Big Shot' Contestant Nicole in Tears Af…
‘Legendary’ Season 2: Megan Thee Stallion on What It Takes to Ge…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel, Adele …
Busy Philipps Recalls Teen Job as Toy Fair Actor and Praises Mes…
Emma Stone Transforms Into 'Cruella' in New Featurette (Exclusiv…
‘Red Table Talk’s Jada, Willow and Gammy on Secrets to Their Suc…
Paris Hilton Says Her 'Stop Being Poor' Shirt Was Photoshopped
Ladies of ‘Red Table Talk’ Reflect on 3 Years of Their Eye-Openi…
‘House of the Dragon’: New Photos Tease ‘Game of Thrones’ Preque…
Meghan Trainor couldn't be happier to be home with her son Riley after his "terrifying" birth. During her Wednesday appearance on the Today show, the singer opened up about the breathing issues Riley experienced as he entered the world.
As Trainor explained, Riley was breech before he was delivered via C-section on Feb. 8.
"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," the 27-year-old singer said of Riley. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"
Doctors told the new mom that her baby was having breathing issues. He was immediately rushed to the NICU and had to have a feeding tube.
"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor recalled. "That was probably the worst part."
"But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days," she noted.
Trainor -- who shares Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared a video of Riley's "rocky start" on social media in April.
"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙 so lucky to be your mama sweet boy," she wrote alongside the video, which showed Riley's journey so far.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Trainor Shares Video of Son's 'Rocky Start' in the Hospital
Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor Talks Gestational Diabetes, Says She's 'So Pregnant'