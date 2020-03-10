Meghan Trainor is updating fans on how her dad, Gary Trainor, is doing following a recent accident.

In February, a source told ET that Gary had been hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the road in the San Fernando Valley in California. The source said he was in a stable condition at the time.

Meghan spoke to ET at Sunday’s Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls runway show, where she shared that Gary had been discharged from hospital, but was understandably "miserable."

“He is great. He’s finally out of the hospital and he’s home and he has to wear his neck brace and back brace all the time except for when he’s sitting and sleeping,” she said. “He’s pretty miserable in a ‘I’m over this’ kind of way.”

“Today he was like, ‘I feel like I got hit by a car,’ and we’re like, ‘You did dad! You’re going to need to finally stop moving and relax,’” Trainor continued. “He’s an older dad, but he’s like, ‘I’m gonna fix the house,’ and we’re like, ‘What?'"

According to a Los Angeles Police Department rep, the accident occurred at 8:15 p.m. on a Friday night. The rep said that the vehicle and driver remained at the scene despite reports that the Feb. 21 incident was a hit-and-run.

Two days later, Meghan took to social to thank fans for their support during the “scary” ordeal.

"I’m with my dad now," she wrote alongside a photo of the tightknit father-daughter duo. “Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know 💖🙏🏻.”

In 2016, in a testament to their close bond, Meghan posted a photo showing both her and Gary in tears following her GRAMMY win for Best New Artist.

“This is me forever..bawling my eyes out,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Can't believe what happened. My dad whispered ‘you made it’ before I walked up and I lost it. I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn't be here today.”

And, while Gary may not have been there on Sunday, chances are he would have been just as proud to witness Meghan strut her stuff on the catwalk at the Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls runway show, which celebrated International Women's Day.

Meghan said she was so “excited” to be modelling Cowan’s work. The singer wore a furry blue outfit and super-long blue pigtails while channeling The Powerpuff Girls character Bubbles.

