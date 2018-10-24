Megyn Kelly Today might be coming to a close.

The daytime talk show is expected to come to a close by the end of this season, according to multiple reports. According to The New York Times, the show will end before 2019, propelled by recent headlines over Kelly's insensitive remarks over blackface Halloween costumes.

The comments, which Kelly made on her show on Tuesday and has since apologized for, have furthered the tensions between her and her NBC News colleagues, The New York Times reports. However, the outlet says that even before this week, the future of the show was up in the air, with Kelly and NBC News chairman, Andrew Lack, discussing winding down her show by the end of the year amid her alleged dissatisfaction with NBC News executives.

The Hollywood Reporter also reports that Kelly's 9 a.m. hour of Today will conclude by the end of the season. According to THR, the former Fox News anchor met with network execs in recent weeks to discuss her future and shared her desire to cover more news and politics, as she did with the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

The news comes just after THR reported that the cast of Netflix's House of Cards decided last minute to pull out of their scheduled appearance on Wednesday's Megyn Kelly Today after her controversial blackface comments. Instead, Kelly hosted a panel of speakers to discuss the blackface issue.

On Tuesday's episode of the show, during a conversation surrounding universities banning certain Halloween costumes, Kelly brought up the issue of people getting slammed for using blackface on Halloween.

"What is racist?" she questioned. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character."

On Wednesday, she shared an emotional apology with her viewers, tearing up while explaining how her views on blackface have since changed after listening to others' points of view.

"I'm Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words -- I'm sorry. You may have heard that yesterday we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes. And that conversation turned to whether it is ever OK for a person of one race to dress up as another, a black person making their face lighter or a white person making theirs darker, to make a costume complete. I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry."

The controversy isn't Kelly's first since she started her talk show at Today. Watch below.

