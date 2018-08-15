Melanie Griffith is blunt when it comes to the importance of her looks in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old actress opened up to InStyle magazine for its September issue and shared that she had skin cancer removed from her nose. Griffith says the procedure was particularly worrisome because of the physical effects, which included leaving a black-and-blue mark.

“It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” Griffith says. “But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.”

Griffith also talked about her career, and said she wants to do Broadway because "theater is kinder on a 60-year-old face" than movies or television is. When commenting on Michelle Pfeiffer still starring in blockbuster hits like Ant-Man and the Wasp and Maleficent 2, Griffith says, “I mean, Michelle Pfeiffer is so f**king beautiful. I’m not that beautiful."

The actress works hard to maintain her looks, working out every day with a trainer when she's home in Los Angeles. The magazine also notes that during a recent trip to Germany, stem-cell scientist Dr. Augustinus Bader oxidized her blood with anti-inflammatory peptides three times.

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” Griffith says. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

During Griffith's candid interview, she also talked about possibly getting married again after three husbands and four divorces. Griffith's exes include Don Johnson -- whom she married and divorced twice -- actor Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas, whom she divorced in 2015 after almost 20 years together.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore," she said about marriage. "But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

Last April, Griffith openly talked about getting bad plastic surgery. Watch the video below for more:

