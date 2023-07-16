Melissa Claire Egan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Matt Katrosar

Melissa Claire Egan is a boy mom once more!

The Young and The Restless actress took to Instagram Saturday to reveal that she and her husband, Matt Katrosar, welcomed baby number two a few weeks early. In addition to sharing the first photos of their newborn son, Egan announced the little one's name -- Jake Joseph Katrosar -- and posted some BTS moments from baby Jake's arrival.

"Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23. Welcome to the world sweet boy," Egan wrote of their baby boy, who was originally due in August. "A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!"

The announcement was met with lots of love from Egan's Y&R co-stars, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Eileen Davidson who wrote, "Congratulations and so much love to you and your boys!!!!"

Y&R's Mel Ordway also commented, sharing her excitement over the news and meeting baby Jake in the weeks to come.

"Omg!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Love you and can't wait to meet beautiful baby boy!!!!! 💙💙💙💙," Ordway wrote.

Greg Rikaart also commented, writing, "You guys!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

The 41-year-old soap star first announced she and Katrosar were expecting their second child in February, with a sweet announcement on Instagram.

"Looks like we're just destined to have August babies!" Egan, who also shares 1-year-old son Caden with Katrosar, wrote alongside a pic of her cradling her baby bump while standing next to her firstborn.

"So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys," she added. "Caden's gonna be a big brother!"

Egan and Katrosar, who has also appeared on the soap series, tied the knot in July 2014. They announced their first baby was on the way in April 2021, with Egan revealing at the time that she'd struggled with infertility.

"The journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages," the seven-time Daytime Emmy nominated actress wrote. "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

Caden was born four months later, with Egan gushing on Instagram, "We're awestruck by this little man and can't believe he's ours!"

