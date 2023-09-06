Melissa Etheridge is opening up about her enduring connection to her late son.

The 62-year-old singer-songwriter sat down for an interview on Monday's episode of Good Morning America to promote her new book, Talking to My Angels, in which she candidly addressed the 2020 death of her son, Beckett Cypher.

"It was one of the reasons I knew I wanted to write this book," she says of the loss. "I knew as time went on that I would need to answer the questions, and I wanted to. I've never really run away from truth or life as it's happened, and I knew I would need to explain this so I thought this might be a good time to do a book so I can explain to people how I handled an addiction in the family, a death from the addiction in the family, and how we all got through it."

Beckett, whom Melissa shared with her ex, Julie Cypher, died in May 2020 from an opioid overdose. He was 21.

During her sit down on Good Morning America, Etheridge said she hopes to help fellow bereaved parents know they're not alone.

"I have seen and know about many parents who take on just a huge amount of guilt and shame when one of their children becomes addicted and has this problem and dies from -- this was fentanyl -- and more and more, this is happening," she explained, referencing her experience with Beckett. "It can happen in any family. But the guilt and the shame that so many take on, 'What can I do?' 'Did I do enough?' 'Did I do too much?' 'Should I have raised them different?' All this stuff can really stop your own life and your loved one, I know Beckett doesn't want me to stop my life."

Etheridge went on to share her spiritual beliefs as they relate to her son.

"When I talk about spirit, I believe in a non-physical and a physical, and I believe that there's a spirit that we all are that we're all connected to," she said. "I will see him again. I believe that Beckett wants me to be happy."

The two-time GRAMMY winner noted that writing about her journey has served as a "great healer" while reflecting on lessons learned.

"I have learned so much," she said. "I learned how much I loved. Learning that can be so exhilarating. 'Wow, I loved that much that it hurt that much.' And I love being human."

Talking to My Angels is available now.

Etheridge and Cypher are also parents to a 26-year-old daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher. Etheridge shares 16-year-old twins, son Miller Steven Etheridge and daughter Johnnie Rose Etheridge, with ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels. Today, Etheridge is married to Linda Wallem.

RELATED CONTENT: