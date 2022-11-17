Melissa Rivers knows what she'd say to her mom if given the chance. ET spoke to the late Joan Rivers' only daughter at The Television Academy's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where a bust of the elder Rivers was being unveiled, and Melissa revealed what she wishes she could tell her mom today.

"There's so many things. One is, oh god I wish you could be watching the news right now," Melissa joked, before adding, "Number two, what I would say in all seriousness, is that I would tell her that she would be really proud of my son, of her grandson."

Melissa and her ex-husband, John Endicott, share a 21-year-old son, Cooper. Just as Joan would be proud of Cooper, Melissa said that she and her son are "really proud" of the late comedian for being honored with the bust.

"It's such an achievement to be here and to have been inducted and to actually be in the garden," Melissa said of her mom, who was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2017, three years after her death. "... It's great. It's lovely. You know what the nice thing is? She will now officially be ageless."

As for how Joan would feel about the bust, Melissa said, "The most important thing is she'd be happy with how she looks."

"They've got her in nice, soft focus. So that is all good. It's wonderful... It's beautiful. It came out amazing and that's what you want it to be," she said. "My biggest thing was that pit in my stomach right before I saw it, and to actually see it in person, not just the renderings, and be able to say I'm genuinely happy with how it came out [is great]."

