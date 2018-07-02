Melyssa Ford Suffers Serious Head Injuries After Near-Deadly Car Crash

Melyssa Ford is recovering from a horrific car crash.

The 41-year-old model, radio and television personality was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 28, and suffered multiple head injuries. Her rep tells Us Weekly that an 18-wheeler merged into her lane while she was driving on the Ventura freeway, clipping her back right tire as she exited Brand/Central Avenue.

Ford’s serious head injuries include a skull fracture, concussion and bleeding in her brain, amongst other severe cuts and bruises. She also had a 10-inch open wound that had to be surgically closed using stitches and staples, in addition to several large gashes on her arms and legs. According to her rep, she is now recovering in an L.A. hospital and is under constant observation.

“God and her seatbelt saved her life," the rep says.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who is good friends with Ford, shared a picture from the car crash, which shows the former Blood, Sweat & Heels star lying on the ground next to her overturned Jeep as three men attempt to assist her. Jordan said she got Ford's permission before sharing the photo.

"She was involved in a horrific accident that could have easily taken her life," Jordan wrote. "It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain. This was sent to me by a Good Samaritan that didn’t know who he was helping but once he saw the story online he contacted me knowing we’re friends and he was following me."

Jordan also asked for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

"If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have," Jordan wrote. "As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler. .... Everyone please send love and prayers to our friend @melyssaford."