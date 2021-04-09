Mena Suvari Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Michael Hope

Mena Suvari is a new mom! The 42-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Michael Hope, earlier this month.

The couple named their son Christopher Alexander Hope, Suvari's rep told People on Friday, adding, "Both baby and mom are doing wonderfully."

Suvari and Hope have been married since October 2018 and she announced she was pregnant with their first child together in October 2020. The road to parenthood hasn't been easy for the actress. In an interview with ET in January, she candidly talked about the pressure and self-doubt she experienced when trying to get pregnant, and the doctors who told her she wouldn't be able to conceive because of her age.

"One of the biggest gifts that [my doctor] gave me when I came back from filming [Don't Tell a Soul] in August was he said, 'I am so happy that you trusted in your body that you listened to your body,'" she shared. "And that just meant the world to me, because I spent so much time doubting it and having emotional breakdowns over it, thinking, 'It's all over.' And it wasn't."

"I feel really lucky, and it's just wild," she continued of her pregnancy journey and looking forward to being a mom. "It truly feels like the most important thing that I will ever do in my life. Like, nothing else matters. Everything just changes in your life," she continued. "He'll come first."

In January, Suvari also shared a sweet post on Instagram of her and her husband on the beach, holding her baby bump.

"My loves. My life. My greatest gifts. Never did I think I would find you and yet I did," she wrote. "So many sacrifices. So many lessons learned. You are my heart @mikehope__ and your heart now beats inside of me as we bring this new being further into this existence. I can’t wait to meet you, my son. I can’t wait to search for and experience the joy in finding my reflection somewhere in you. ✨."

