Met Gala 2022: Couple Gets Engaged on the Museum's Iconic Steps
Met Gala: Memorable Guests and Biggest Secrets From Inside the E…
Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp Trial: Day 11 Highlights
Naomi and Wynonna Judd Celebrate CMA Hall of Fame Induction (Exc…
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Rob Kardashian Alleges Chyna ‘Tried …
Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos
Johnny Depp Questions Obsession With Personal Life in Rare Inter…
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Count Down …
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…
Randy Jackson Reveals Which Celebs He’d Like to See on ‘Name Tha…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Moves in With Him as He Defends His …
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign Major Production Deal with N…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Branded Her Name on His Che…
Celine Dion Gets Emotional Announcing Another Tour Cancellation
Naomi Judd Praised Healing Power of Country Music in Final Inter…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Makes Red Carpet Debut at ‘Kin…
Cardi B Sings Country Version of 'Money' With Jimmie Allen on 'C…
The 2022 Met Gala will forever be an important date for one couple. As A-listers arrived to Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bobby Digi Olisa knelt down on the iconic stairs and popped the question to Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.
After the bride-to-be accepted the proposal, the happy couple spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about their already-unforgettable night.
"We've been talking about it and talking about it," Olisa said of getting engaged. "She didn’t know [about my plan]. Today I was just like, 'All the preparations to get here, why not? If it’s not known, when?'"
Still, though, Olisa was "very nervous" to pop the question. As for his fiancée, apart lamenting that her makeup was messed up, Cumbo the night was "a blessing."
"I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight," she said. "We've been talking about it. We've been through so much and this is such an honor and such a blessing."
The location holds a special meaning for the bride-to-be, who explained, "I was an intern here when I was 15 and came to the Met Gala. Now I’m coming back with my now husband [to-be] as the Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs. [It's a] full-circle moment."
Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.
RELATED CONTENT:
Janelle Monáe's 2022 Met Gala Look: All the Behind-the-Scenes Details!
Blake Lively Pulls Off Amazing Wardrobe Transformation at Met Gala
How to Watch and Stream the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Related Gallery