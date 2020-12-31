MF Doom, Rapper and Producer, Dead at 49

British rapper MF Doom has died, his wife, Jasmine, shared on Instagram on Thursday.

In a post on his verified Instagram account, Jasmine said he died on Oct. 31. No cause of death was revealed. He was 49 years old.

"To Dumile, The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," she wrote, referring to his real name, Daniel Dumile. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

MF Doom was a member of the hip hop trio KMD, in which he went by Zev Love X, and reemerged as a solo artist after the group disbanded. He was known for his mask, which resembled the Marvel Comics' villain Doctor Doom. His last solo album was 2009's Born Like This, but the influential rapper was known for his collaborations with artists like Ghostface Killah, Madlib and Danger Mouse.

On Thursdays, hip-hop artists like ScHoolboy Q and Q-Tip reacted to the sad news.

Damn. NOT DOOM HOMIE 😢😢😢 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) December 31, 2020

RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MC .. MF DOOM!!

crushing news... — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) December 31, 2020

MF DOOM FOREVER — el-p (@therealelp) December 31, 2020

