Micah Meggs, the 15-year-old brother of Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath, has died. He was 15.

According to the Roanoke Times, Micah died Thursday in Franklin County, Virginia, after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. The outlet reports Micah was riding his e-bike just after 10 p.m. on Highway U.S. 220 late Thursday night when a Honda Accord struck him. Micah was traveling in the right southbound lane and the Accord was traveling south on the right lane of the same road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver in the Accord was not injured. According to his online obituary, Micah is the ninth of 10 children. He's being remembered as someone who "enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman."

He also enjoyed "displaying his trophies and making video tutorials to teach others how to enjoy the life he loved. When he wasn’t outdoors, Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved."

The obituary went on to state that Micah suffered his entire life from cerebral palsy, which was caused by a brachial plexus injury during his birth, which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much.

"Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," the obituary stated. "Micah is survived by his parents, Don and Karen, his siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Olivia, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen, his two grandmothers, Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer and several nieces and nephews."

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Brachial Plexus Foundation. The family will hold a celebration of life on Thursday at Flora Funeral Chapel.

The Daily Mail reported that Olivia, 25, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and said she would be "on a social media break due to a family death." Olivia and her husband, Ethan Plath -- who himself has eight siblings -- are featured in the TLC reality show centered around the Plaths, who live in Georgia. The show premiered in 2019.

