Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington are a cinematic powerhouse duo in the making. With their new film, A Journal for Jordan, the pair got a chance to work together for the first time, and they have nothing but love for the experience.
The stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of their emotional family-military drama -- held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Thursday -- and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about working together on the long-awaited production.
"It was priceless," Jordan said of getting to act under Washington's direction. "I mean, honestly, I learned so much from him."
The film marks Washington's fourth feature directorial effort after 2016's acclaimed drama Fences, as well as The Great Debaters in 2007 and Antwone Fisher in 2002.
"Being somebody I looked up to, to finally be on set with him, seeing his process, seeing how he breaks down character in scenes -- [there are] stories that you hear about, that you see from the outside looking in. To be so close to it was truly something special," Jordan marveled.
The 34-year-old star, who will soon be stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct Creed III, said working with Washington taught him "lessons that I'll take with me for the rest of my career and the rest of my life."
For Washington's part, the two-time Oscar winner explained exactly why he felt Jordan was the perfect choice to star in the film.
"Needless to say, he is obviously a very talented, gifted, handsome," Washington shared. "But he also has a great spirit. He's just a good human being, and I think that's part of the reason why he's loved."
In the film, Jordan stars as Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a soldier who is deployed in Iraq but keeps a journal of love and life lessons for his infant son, whom he shares with his fiancée, Dana Canedy. The movie, which is based on a true story, explores the depths of parental love, mourning and connection in the wake of loss.
"When you play a real character, a real person, I think I put a little bit of added pressure on myself to get it right for the family, for the people that knew him," Jordan told ET of playing King. "Those are the same people I had to spend time with and get to know him."
"They put his story and his legacy in our hands, so that's something we take with huge responsibility," he added. "We want to make sure we get it done right."
A Journal for Jordan is in theaters Dec. 25.
