Michael Douglas Talks Son Cameron's 'Nightmare' Battle With Drug Addiction

Michael Douglas is getting candid about his son Cameron's public struggle with drug addiction.

Cameron was released from jail in August 2016 after serving almost seven years for drug charges. He was originally sentenced to five years in prison for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine in 2010, but after admitting to smuggling drugs into prison, his sentence was extended.

"My son’s struggle was a nightmare," Douglas says in a new interview with Radio Times (via The Daily Mail). "It was stressful for all involved, very painful and difficult. I’m happy to say he’s in wonderful shape now."

Cameron -- whose mother is Douglas' first wife, Diandra Luker -- welcomed his first child with girlfriend Viviane Thibes, daughter Lua, this past December.

"He’s been out of federal prison a year and a half and he’s actively pursuing his career," Douglas adds of Cameron's new path.

Last month, ET spoke with both the 73-year-old actor and his 39-year-old son at the Ant-Man and the Wasp premiere, where they talked about fatherhood.

"Lua is the most beautiful little girl," Douglas gushed. "I couldn't be more happy, and it's just great to see him be such a great father."

