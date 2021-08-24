Over 36 years later, Marty McFly and Doc Brown are at it again!

Michael J. Fox, 60, posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Christopher Lloyd, 82, on a golf cart, and while it's not a DeLorean, it's really taking fans back in time! "Back to back #backtothefuture," Fox captioned the reunion.

Lloyd commented, "Best of times 🙌."

Actor Justin Long commented with a quote from the movie, writing, "Roads? Where we’re golfing, we don’t need… roads. ❤️"

Additionally, Lloyd posted a pic of himself and Fox sitting side-by-side with his co-star's arm around him, and asked fans to caption the moment.

In May 2020, Lloyd and Fox had a virtual reunion with co-star Lea Thompson, who played Marty McFly's mom, Lorraine, on Josh Gad's YouTube series, Reunited Apart, and they pitched possible sequel ideas.

"I'd like them to go back to January [2020] and they could warn us about coronavirus," Thompson said with a laugh.

As for the film's co-writer, Bob Gale, his idea was a lot more meta. "It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another Back to the Future, and they come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing."

