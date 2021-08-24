Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Have 'Back to the Future' Reunion in Another Set of Wheels
‘Back to the Future’ Turns 35: Secrets From the Set of the 1985 …
‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ Turns 10: Never-Before-Heard Secrets From …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
MTV Turns 40: Flashing Back With the VJs Who Became Household Na…
‘Shang-Chi:’ Inside the Premiere of Marvel’s First Asian Superhe…
Yvonne Orji on the End of 'Insecure' and Her New Movie 'Vacation…
Charlotte and Miranda's Kids Spotted on Set of ‘Sex and the City…
Christina Milian on Hiding Her Pregnancy on the Set of 'Resort t…
'Fantasy Island' Star Roselyn Sánchez Gives a Behind-the-Scenes …
Alison Sweeney on ‘Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swenson Mystery’ and …
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Spotted on Set of 'Sex and t…
Jai Courtney, Flula Borg and Nathan Fillion Tease 'New Set of St…
How the Hosts of ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Went From Instagram to HGTV …
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Over 36 years later, Marty McFly and Doc Brown are at it again!
Michael J. Fox, 60, posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Christopher Lloyd, 82, on a golf cart, and while it's not a DeLorean, it's really taking fans back in time! "Back to back #backtothefuture," Fox captioned the reunion.
Lloyd commented, "Best of times 🙌."
Actor Justin Long commented with a quote from the movie, writing, "Roads? Where we’re golfing, we don’t need… roads. ❤️"
Additionally, Lloyd posted a pic of himself and Fox sitting side-by-side with his co-star's arm around him, and asked fans to caption the moment.
In May 2020, Lloyd and Fox had a virtual reunion with co-star Lea Thompson, who played Marty McFly's mom, Lorraine, on Josh Gad's YouTube series, Reunited Apart, and they pitched possible sequel ideas.
"I'd like them to go back to January [2020] and they could warn us about coronavirus," Thompson said with a laugh.
As for the film's co-writer, Bob Gale, his idea was a lot more meta. "It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another Back to the Future, and they come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Ben Stiller's Audition for 'Back to the Future' (Exclusive)
'Back to the Future' Stars Pitch Ideas for Future Sequels in Virtual Reunion
Tom Holland Addresses Viral 'Back to the Future' Deepfake Clip (Exclusive)
Related Gallery