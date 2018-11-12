Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are sharing how their 30-year marriage has beaten the odds in Hollywood.



ET’s Brooke Anderson sat down with the pair to discuss the Back to the Future star’s battle with Parkinson’s Disease and how, for a time, it took him to the depths of despair.



Upon discovering he had the disease in the '90s, Fox drank heavily as a way of coping with the diagnosis. He explained to ET that it wasn’t the anger from his wife that convinced him he needed to change his lifestyle and outlook — it was her resignation.



“One time I woke up with a hangover and I expected Tracy to be mad at me,” he said. “And [she] wasn’t angry. She was just bored and that to me was more frightening than everything.”



“I didn't scream, I didn’t. I wasn't angry,” Pollan chimed in. “I was kind of feeling done.”



Soon the actor sought help and put a stop to his drinking. He has since become a fierce advocate for Parkinson’s Disease funding and research, even starting a foundation which has raised $800 million over the years.



During the conversation, Fox also discussed how he manages to get through the worst days when facing the disease.



“I'm really into acceptance, and acceptance means you resign to something,” he explained. “But you have to recognize it is what it is. Deal with it and move on. And when you do that, you can keep it in check — it is what it is. Ninety-nine percent of the rest of my life is not Parkinson’s, it's other stuff and that keeps me busy and I don't feel sorry for myself.”



The father of four also discussed the importance of appreciating each day, especially when it comes to parenthood.



“I see people with their little toddlers in the stroller or something I just want to grab them and say you have no idea how fast this will go,” he says. “This goes so fast.”



Check out the full chat up above.



