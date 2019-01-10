It’s never too late to get fresh ink!



On Wednesday, Michael J. Fox revealed to fans on Instagram that he’d gotten his first-ever tattoo. The image is a black-and-white tortoise missing part of is its right fin. Rings around the turtle seem to indicate he’s propelled forward. “First tattoo, sea turtle, long story,” he captioned the photo of the new artwork.



To make his first time count, the 57-year-old actor went to one of Hollywood's best-known tattoo artists, Bang Bang, who also shared some photos of Fox’s visit to his NYC parlor. In the images, the leading man gets the work done and, afterward, posed with Bang Bang and fellow tattoo artist, Mr. K. Both proudly showed off two items any Back to the Future fan would recognize: a hoverboard and the futuristic self-lacing sneakers from the movie's sequel.

“For @realmikejfox thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after!” He captioned the images. “Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle.”



In a recent interview with Inked Magazine, Bang Bang shared a version of Fox’s turtle story.



“He was telling me that there was a transformation for him with his career decisions when he was swimming in Saint John,” he explained. “He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from its fin and a scar on his face. And that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour. He made a transcending decision right after that. So that turtle was pretty significant to him.”

