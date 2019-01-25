A controversial new documentary about Michael Jackson has been met with intense reaction during its premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Leaving Neverland is a four-hour film about sexual abuse allegations against the late King of Pop with interviews from two men -- James Safechuck and Wade Robson -- and their families, who detail “a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception, documenting the power of celebrity that allowed a revered figure to infiltrate the lives of starstruck children and their parents.”

During a brief intermission of the world premiere screening, several reporters took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions. “The content of this is more disturbing than you could imagine,” Kevin Fallon of The Daily Beast revealed, while IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich proclaimed he was going to “need 400 showers to ever feel clean again.”

On a 10-min break halfway through Sundance’s 4-hour Michael Jackson child sex abuse documentary. Whatever you thought you knew or were aware of, the content of this is more disturbing than you could imagine. And again, we’re only halfway through. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 25, 2019

it’s halftime at the four-hour Michael Jackson doc and I’m already gonna need 400 showers to ever feel clean again. #Sundance — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 25, 2019

Additionally, Variety’s Matt Donnelly reported that healthcare professionals had been installed inside the theater to help audience members upset by the film’s disturbing content.

#Sundance has provided health care professionals in the theater for audience members potentially upset by #LeavingNeverland’s explicit descriptions of sexual abuse against underage boys. They are in the wings ready with counsel. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January 25, 2019

Meanwhile, outside the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah, several outlets reported that two protesters had gathered to proclaim Jackson’s innocence and were met with police.

Ahead of the film’s world premiere on Friday, Jackson’s estate issued a strong rebuke of the film to ET, calling it a “lurid production.”

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” the statement reads. “Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception,' filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed.”

“This so-called ‘documentary’ is just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations,” the statement continues. “It’s baffling why any credible filmmaker would involve himself with this project.”

Jackson was previously accused and acquitted of molestation charges in a 2005 trial. In 1993, the singer was publicly accused of molesting an underage boy before agreeing to a financial settlement. Lawsuits filed by Robson and Safechuck were both dismissed.

In May of 2017, Jackson’s estate came out against an ABC News special, The Last Days of Michael Jackson, for being what it called “another crass and unauthorized attempt to exploit the life, music and image of Michael Jackson without respect for Michael’s legacy, intellectual property rights or his children.”

Following Leaving Neverland’s debut at Sundance, the documentary is set to premiere on HBO this spring.

RELATED CONTENT:

Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About His 'Normal Friendship' With Michael Jackson: 'It Made Sense'

Michael Jackson Estate Slams 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Michael Jackson Estate Sues Over TV Documentary