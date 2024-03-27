Michael Jackson's three children came together for a rare public appearance to honor their late father's memory.

Prince Jackson, 27, Paris Jackson, 25, and Bigi Jackson, 22, were dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet at the Prince Edward Theatre in London for a preview performance of MJ: The Musical on Wednesday.

Prince rocked a black suit with a burgundy button-down and a black tie, while his younger brother rocked a black suit as well, but opted for a white dress shirt and no tie.

Paris, meanwhile, stunned in a copper colored gown with semi-sheer sleeves and a pleated skirt.

The public outing came in support of MJ: The Musical, based on the music of their world-famous father, and is based on the real story of the making of his Dangerous World Tour in 1992.

Meanwhile, the appearance in London comes amid Bigi's ongoing legal battle with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over his father's estate.

As ET previously reported, Katherine wants the estate to cover the legal fees she racked up in the process of appealing a judge's prior ruling that allowed the estate to move forward with an undisclosed business transaction.

Bigi had initially been on board with his grandmother, but ultimately sided with the estate to move forward with the business transaction. Katherine, however, decided to appeal the decision, and she now wants the estate to cover the legal expenses for said appeal.

For his part, Bigi wants the court to deny her request because, according to court documents, he "did not appeal the Court's ruling," while adding that "it was apparent that the Court was acting within its discretionary powers... the chances of a reversal on appeal were quite slim and Bigi did not wish to incur further expense in pursuing an appeal."

