Prince Jackson is remembering his late father, Michael Jackson, on the 15th anniversary of the pop star's death.

The 27-year-old took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo from his father's 1993 Super Bowl XXVII Halftime Show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, where he performed "Heal the World."

Set to the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" (written by Michael and Lionel Richie), Prince wrote, "Miss you pops."

Prince added, "The world felt better with you in it."

The "Thriller" singer died on June 25, 2009 after going into into cardiac arrest. He was 50. The King of Pop's cardiologist, Conrad Murray, was ultimately convicted for involuntary manslaughter in 2011 following a two-month trial, in which a jury found him negligent in Michael's death after the singer overdosed from anesthetic propofol. Murray was sentenced to four years behind bars. He served nearly two years of that sentence before he was released in October 2013.

Prince's tribute comes nearly three months after he and his siblings, Paris Jackson, 25, and Bigi Jackson, 22, made a rare public appearance at the Prince Edward Theatre in London for a preview performance of MJ: The Musical, which is based on the making of Michael's 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Debbie Rowe welcomed Prince in 1997, followed by Paris in 1998. Bigi was born in 2002 via surrogate. Michael and Debbie were married from November 1996 to April 2000.

In addition to the musical, there's also a Michael biopic in the works. Simply titled Michael, Lionsgate announced back in March that it had cast the monumental roles of Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Gladys Knight and La Toya Jackson, as well as iconic producers and execs Berry Gordy and Dick Clark.

Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham is set to take on the role of the legendary Ross, who helped bring the Jackson 5 to national prominence. Additionally, Larenz Tate -- best known for his performances in Menace II Society, Dead Presidents and the TV drama Power -- will be taking on the role of Gordy, Motown founder and one of the most influential players in music history. Kendrick Sampson -- best known for his role on HBO's Insecure -- will portray the iconic composer and 28-time GRAMMY winning artist-producer Jones, who was the producer behind Michael's most famous albums, such as Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982) and Bad (1987).

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by Oscar nominee John Logan and produced by the team behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael will star Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the titular performer. Michael is slated for an April 2025 release.

