Michael Jones, Known as WWF's Virgil, Dead at 61

Michael Jones, who was best known as Ted DiBiase's bodyguard Virgil in WWF in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died at age 61. News of Jones' death was initially shared by Mark Charles III, a wrestling referee and friend of Jones.

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," Charles wrote on Facebook. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Jones trained with Afa of the Wild Samoans in 1985 after meeting wrestling star Tony Atlas at a gym. Jones would have his first WWF match the following year but debuted in his most iconic role in 1987 when he was introduced as Virgil, serving as a bodyguard for "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

Virgil would run interference for DiBiase, often taking beatings from babyfaces as DiBiase would run to safety. He was not a frequent in-ring competitor and served mainly in the bodyguard/manager role, though he did occasionally compete.

In 1991, Virgil turned on DiBiase, ultimately defeating his former employer at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam that year.

Jones would again land a prominent role when he joined WCW as a member of the New World Order in 1996, joining the group with DiBiase.

In WCW, Jones went by the name Vincent and occasionally wrestled while mainly serving as muscle for the group.

Jones wrestled his final match in 2020.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Feb. 28, 2024.

