Michael Jordan is taking a stand against "ingrained racism" and police brutality. The NBA legend released a statement on Sunday addressing the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and said he's "deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry" about the systemic racial injustice in America.

Jordan shared his powerful statement to Twitter, and said he can "see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration." He added that he stands "with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country."

"We have had enough," Jordan declared.

Jordan -- who has long abstained from publicly taking political stances -- notably released the statement through his official Jordan brand, and shared a strong message of using unity as a weapon against hate and injustice.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," Jordan stated. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality."

Jordan called for continued "peace expressions against injustice" and the need to "demand accountability" from those in positions of power.

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change," Jordan continued. "Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice," he concluded.

Jordan's message joined a chorus of celebrities who have been speaking out about the tragic death of Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The incident, along with a string of similar examples of extra-judicial police brutality, sparked protests in a number of major cities across the country.

