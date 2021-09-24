Michael K. Williams Cause of Death Ruled Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Michael K. Williams Dead at 54: Taraji P. Henson, Wendell Pierce…
Met Gala 2021: Taraji P. Henson, Symone and Jeremy Scott Take Ov…
2021 Emmys Pay Tribute to Michael K. Williams
Rosie Perez Gets Emotional Remembering Late Friend Michael K. Wi…
Emmys 2021: How 'Lovecraft Country' Cast Will Honor Michael K. W…
Zendaya Shuts Down the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet, Rihanna …
Met Gala 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Michael K. Williams' cause of death was disclosed on Friday by New York City's chief medical examiner. According to multiple reports, the actor's death was ruled accidental after he ingested heroin and cocaine that was laced with fentanyl.
Williams was found dead on Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn apartment by his nephew, and drug paraphernalia was also found, the New York Post reported at the time. He was 54.
"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss," his longtime rep, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Williams is best known for his role as Omar Little on the cult-classic TV series The Wire, as well as Chalky White on Boardwalk Empire. Williams earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance on Lovecraft Country. At the awards ceremony last week, he was honored by several of his peers, including Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green.
The Lovecraft Country star and creator wore special pins that read MKW, with Green telling ET during the red carpet that they "just wanted a little piece of something here to remind everyone and to remind us that we’re supposed to have someone here with us."
"And he is here with us," Smollett added. "He's here in spirit. I can feel him in little moments. And his work is just so profound and everything that he's done, particularly what he brought to Montrose was just so special and brave. So it's just our way of honoring him."
For more on Williams, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Michael K. Williams
Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green Honor Michael K. Williams With Pins
Rosie Perez Tears Up Remembering Michael K. Williams at the Emmys
Related Gallery