The second trailer for Halloween just dropped, teasing new terrifying images leading up to what is certain to be an epic showdown between Michael Myers (Nick Castle) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).



The trailer begins with the masked killer walking through a residential street bustling with costumed trick-or-treaters and parents. As usual, he goes unnoticed in his black jumpsuit and white mask. That is until a few kids bump into him. Next, the iconic character snatches a hammer from a home’s shed before going inside. These shots feel like a loving homage to the early installments of the beloved franchise. Minimal effects. Minimal music. Just a masked stranger stalking a quiet, suburban neighborhood.



The new trailer also features glimpses of where Laurie has ended up – well-fortified, well-armed and ready for the day when Michael would return. However, her floodlights, metal gates and arsenal of rifles may not be enough to stop the terrifying, devious antagonist, who has escaped from a mental institution.



“I have prayed every night that he would escape,” Curtis says. When asked why, she answers, “So I could kill him.”

If the music sounds familiar, that's because the original film's director and composer, John Carpenter, has stepped in with his son, Cody Carpenter, to help score the highly anticipated sequel, which definitely includes incorporating the chilling original theme music.



Curtis sat down with ET at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July to discuss what drew her back to the role that rocketed her to stardom.



"It's a movie about trauma. It's a movie about what happens to somebody when you're 17 years old and you have this horrible trauma perpetrated on you, and you have no help," she told ET's Kevin Frazier in an interview alongside director David Gordon Green. "This is a woman who has carried, for 40 years, her entire adult life, this trauma."

"No longer does that define them, that they are standing up and saying, 'Enough.' And this is a movie about 'enough' at a time when it happens to be a national and worldwide message," she continued. "And so it couldn't be timed better, and it couldn't have been written better. Because, you see, what other life could Laurie Strode have? She was 17!"



Halloween arrives in theaters on Oct. 19.



Check out the trailer above.



