Michael Phelps Celebrates Son Boomer's 2nd Birthday With Heartwarming Family Photos

Michael Phelps deserves another gold medal for most adorable dad!

The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his super cute son Boomer a happy 2nd Birthday.

Phelps, 32, posted a heartwarming snapshot of his little boy grabbing at his facial hair while the proud papa holds him in his arms.

"Happy bday @boomerrphelps !! I love you so much little man... may this be your best 2nd bday your heart dreamt of!" Phelps captioned the precious photo.

He also posted a snapshot of his wife, Nicole, holding Boomer and their 2-month-old son, Beckett, while sitting by the edge of the pool, while both kids rocked identical, blue-striped pajamas.

"And @boomerrphelps bday weekend continues! #matchingpjs," the 23-time Olympic gold medalist wrote.

Boomer himself even shared a sweet message on his special day -- sort of. The birthday boy actually has his own Instagram account (with more than 783,000 followers) which is obviously managed by his adoring parents, but the posts are written from Boomer's point of view.

"So I guess today is my birthday?!!" read a caption to a photo of the 2-year-old in an awesome panda bath towel. "It’s been so much fun playing in the pool and hanging out with my fam today! Time to take a nap and see what other amazing things are planned for later."

Happy birthday, Boomer!

