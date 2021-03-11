Eight of our living former presidents and first ladies have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter were all vaccinated, along with their respective wives, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Rosalynn Carter in a new ad.

"This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," former President Obama says in the ad.

All four former presidents also shared what they wanted to do once vaccinated and safe.

"I want to go back to work and I wanna be able to move around," President Clinton expressed. For President Bush, it's all about getting back to America's favorite pastime.

"What I'm really looking forward to is going to opening day in Texas Ranger Stadium with a full stadium," the Texas native said.

The ad shows all of the former couples receiving their shot and urging others to do so.

"I'm getting vaccinated because we want the pandemic to end as soon as possible," a 96-year-old President Carter is heard saying.

Michelle took to her Instagram to not only promote the ad but share a photo of herself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do -- Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives -- and that life could be yours," she said in the post.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were the only living former president and first lady to not appear in the ad, but they did receive the vaccine, CBS News reported earlier this month.

