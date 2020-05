Michelle Obama Lifts Students' Spirits in 'MTV Prom-athon' Speech

Michelle Obama is here to make everyone smile.

The former first lady participated in Friday's MTV Prom-athon, a nationwide virtual dance experience for the entire class of 2020. While the coronavirus pandemic made a traditional prom impossible for high schoolers across the nation, Obama celebrated and uplifted the students with some inspiring words.

"Hey Class of 2020! Look, I know that none of you planned on missing out on so many senior year milestones, things like sports tournaments, or prom nights," Obama began. "But I am so proud of what I've seen from you all. You're preserving through everything you're facing and look, there is no playbook for any of this, and yet you've shown creativity and resilience far beyond your years."

Obama continued by adding she wants everyone to "breathe deep, dance your heart out and enjoy this Prom-a-thon."

"You've earned it and, as always, if you know anyone who is not registered to vote, just tell them to text PROM to 56005," she said. "It might be the most important thing you do right now."

🎓CLASS OF 2020 🎓@MichelleObama has a special message for you ahead of #MTVPromathon tonight! Join the party at 9pm ET on MTV's YouTube! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QlJyciByku — MTV (@MTV) May 22, 2020

The event is being put on by MTV and When We All Vote, a nonprofit aimed at increasing voter participation which Obama co-chairs. Hosted by DJ Khaled, aka "Prom Boss," the event also featured performances and appearances by Janelle Monáe, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Chloe x Halle, Fat Joe, DJ Pauly D and many more.

Obama's appearance follows that of her husband's. Former president Barack Obama brought a bit of hope and positivity in his Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 speech.

Rewatch his uplifting speech, below.

