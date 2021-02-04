Michelle Obama's 2018 best-selling memoir, Becoming, will now be available to even more readers.

On March 2, Penguin Random House will be releasing two new editions of the book. One will be a young reader edition that will adapt the memoir for children ages 10 and up. This edition will feature a special introduction by the former first lady and three full-color photographic inserts.

There will also be a trade paperback edition of the original memoir coming. This will include a new introduction and a letter from Obama to her younger self, as well as a book club guide featuring 20 discussion questions and a five-question Q&A. Both editions will be priced at around $18.99.

Nobody was more excited for the new editions than Obama herself, who shared the news on Instagram along with a special video slideshow of some special moments from her life.

"I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2! Being honest about who I am and sharing my story in Becoming was one of the most freeing experiences of my life," she wrote. "And one of the highlights of my experience was hearing from so many of you and getting into the kind of deep, honest conversations that leave everyone feeling more connected and nourished."

Obama continued, "My hope is that the young readers’ edition of Becoming can serve as a conversation starter for you. Maybe it’ll open up new dialogues with your children or grandchildren. Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club. I look forward to hearing all about the discussions that these new editions of Becoming spark with your loved ones -- and what kind of parallels young people might draw from my story to their own."

The mother of two concluded her post, "No matter what, I hope you’ll keep me posted on your experience by sharing your updates and insights by using #IAmBecoming and tagging me in your posts on social media. I want to hear it all! Whether it’s revelatory, a little messy, or even downright uncomfortable, I’m always interested in what kind of new awareness a good conversation can bring. BecomingMichelleObama.com."

For more with the former first lady, check out the video below.

Michelle Obama Reveals the Secret to Her Successful Marriage to Barack This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Gorman Tells Michelle Obama Her Pre-Performance Mantra

Jill Biden Gives Michelle Obama Vegetables From Her White House Garden

Sergio Hudson Details Designing Inauguration Looks for Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery