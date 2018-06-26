Michelle Pfeiffer Dazzles in a Sparkly Black Jumpsuit at 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Premiere

Age is nothing but a number when it comes to Michelle Pfeiffer!

The 60-year-old actress was a vision in a plunging sparkly black Saint Laurent jumpsuit, Jenny Bird hoop earrings, Rona Pfeiffer kite necklace and ankle-strap heels for the world premiere of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp in Hollywood on Monday.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The film stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, opposite Evangeline Lilly who plays Hope van Dyne aka the Wasp. Pfeiffer takes on the role of her mother, Janet van Dyne, while Michael Douglas is her father, Hank Pym.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Pfeiffer on the red carpet and got the scoop on how she and Douglas finally came to work together.

"I feel like there were a couple of near misses where [we could've worked together] but it didn't really happen, but that's typical," said the Scarface icon. "And so I was thrilled, I was thrilled to finally get a chance to work with him."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disne

The actress also reunited with Rudd after nearly 11 years since they co-starred in the 2007 romantic comedy I Could Never Be Your Woman, and said their relationship "hasn't changed a bit."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

As for how she feels about the hoopla surrounding a Hollywood movie premiere?

"I guess I've sort of gotten used to it, so it seems normal to me. I mean, there's always so much traffic anyway in this town, whenever I come this way. It's always bumper-to-bumper traffic, so it doesn't actually seem any different."

Pfeiffer's next film will be Disney's Maleficent 2, which she kept hush hush about, but teased she'll be "stirring up a little trouble" as Queen Ingrith.

Watch actor Ed Skrein dish on what to expect from the sequel in an exclusive interview below.

