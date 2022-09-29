Michelle Pfeiffer is "heartbroken" over the untimely death of rapper Coolio.

The actress remembered the hit performer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., whom she worked with on the 1995 drama, Dangerous Minds. Coolio's iconic track, "Gangsta's Paradise," was featured in the film's opening scene and as a single from the movie's soundtrack. Both the song and the album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Pfeiffer, who starred in the film, also appeared in Coolio's music video for the hit.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," she wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram on Wednesday night. "A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

Beyond the professional, Pfeiffer remembered Coolio as "nothing but gracious."

"30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song," she added. "Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️."

In a statement to TMZ, his talent manager, Sheila Finegan, said, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Citing his longtime manager, Jarez, TMZ reported the 59-year-old star went to the bathroom at a friend's house, who later found him lying on the bathroom floor.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ET that police responded to a death investigation call at the 2900 block of Chesapeake Avenue at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Per the police, the victim was an adult male, suspected to be around 60 years old. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

