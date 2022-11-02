Michelle Williams Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Michelle Williams is now a mother of three! The 42-year-old actress was photographed on Saturday walking with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, in New York City, while holding a newborn baby in a carrier on her chest. The couple's 2-year-old son, Hart, was also pictured.

The baby news was further confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter when Williams spoke to the trade publication about portraying Steven Spielberg's mother in The Fabelmans.

ET has reached out to Williams for comment..

Williams confirmed in May that she and 44-year-old Kail were expecting their second child together. The actress is also mom to 16-year-old Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

The same month she broke the news that she was expecting, Williams debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her film, Showing Up, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

"It’s totally joyous," Williams told Variety at the time, while talking about her third pregnancy. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you."

"It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time," she added. "That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

